CNN Admits Crime Wave, Highlights Violence in Democrat-Run Cities

CNN admits a crime wave which was evident in 2020 is continuing in 2021 in Democrat-run cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and others.

According to CNN, Chicago “homicides are up 33 percent in the first three months of the year compared to 2020.” Homicides in NYC were “jumped by nearly 14 percent through March 28” of this year and L.A. homicides rose almost 36 percent through March 30, 2021.

Moreover, the death and mayhem currently afoot in Chicago, N.Y.C., and L.A., comes on the heels of a 2020 in which all three cities “saw significant increases” in homicides over 2019.

For example, on December 29, 2020, New York Magazine noted the city had witnessed 447 homicides to that point in 2020. That was a “41 percent increase over 2019.” And the Los Angeles Daily News noted that L.A. hit 297 homicides by November 20, 2020, “up from 237 by that date in 2019.”

On November 23, 2020, the Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that the city “[had] seen a 53% increase in shootings and murders this year compared to the same period in 2019.”

CNN indicates that the killing continues even now.

