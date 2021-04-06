Appearing Monday on the Fox News Channel, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) called Stacey Abrams the “biggest flip-flopper since John Kerry” over her stance on corporations boycotting her home state’s voter integrity law.
A transcript is as follows:
MARTHA MACCALLUM: Is there anything that’s going to chance in this law now that it is on the books? Has any of this pressure made anybody in that legislature alter any of this at this point?
GOV. BRIAN KEMP: I think just the contrary. I think people are ready to double down and get the truth out there. [Stacey Abrams’ remarks] is the biggest flip-flop since John Kerry that I have ever seen for someone who has been pressuring these corporations, pressuring Major League Baseball, and now come out after the fact and say don’t boycott? People are getting screwed in this. It’s the small, hard-working business people that are up in Cobb County. And then metro-area Atlanta is going to be hurt by the All-Star Game being pulled from here.
