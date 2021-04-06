White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Tuesday that President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama routinely have conversations.

“They speak regularly,” Psaki said during the White House press briefing. “They, of course, were president and vice president, but they are also friends.”

Psaki said that Biden and Obama had built a friendship after serving together in Obama’s presidential administration.

“They share a bond of serving through eight years of the Obama-Biden administration, but also personal friendship and kinship,” she said.

Psaki declined to detail the conversations, repeating again that the pair speak “regularly.”

Biden frequently refers to his time in the Obama administration, including during a celebration of the anniversary of Obamacare.

During the event, Biden described Obama as “one of the most successful Presidents in recent American history.”

But during a conversation about Obama’s stimulus program, Biden lightly criticized his former boss by suggesting he failed to promote the success of the $787 billion stimulus package.

“[W]e didn’t adequately explain what we had done,” Biden recalled in March. “Barack was so modest, he didn’t want to take, as he said, a ‘victory lap.’”