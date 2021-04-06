The vast majority of U.S. likely voters believe voter ID is necessary and disagree with Major League Baseball’s (MLB) decision to pull the All-Star game and Draft from Atlanta over the state’s election integrity law, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

The survey asked respondents if they believe voter ID laws are necessary to a “fair and secure election process.” The vast majority, 75 percent, said “yes,” 19 percent said “no,” and six percent said they remained unsure. A majority of both Republicans, 89 percent, and Democrats, 65 percent, believe voter ID laws are necessary for a free and fair election. Seventy-one percent of those unaffiliated with either major party agree.

The survey also asked respondents for their opinions on the left-wing boycotts of Georgia over the recently signed election law, which despite the left’s narrative, actually increases days for early voting.

The law also requires voters to show an identification to vote absentee by mail, although voters can “verify their identities with the last four digits of their social security number; a utility bill; a bank statement; a government check; a paycheck; or another government document with their name and address on it,” per Fox News, which cited Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office.

“Some people have called for a boycott of businesses in Georgia, which recently passed an election law requiring voters to show identification. Do you support or oppose such a boycott?” the Rasmussen survey asked.

Fifty percent said they opposed the boycotts, 37 percent said they supported it, and 13 percent said they remained unsure. However, opinions vary drastically on party lines, as 50 percent of Democrats support the boycott and 63 percent of Republicans oppose it. A plurality of those unassociated with either major political party, 47 percent, oppose the boycott.

The survey, taken April 1 and 4 among 1,000 likely U.S. voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

The MLB caved last week and announced its decision to move the All-Star game and Draft from Atlanta, a city with a sizeable black population, due to the election integrity measure Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed into law, even though the law actually expands some voting.

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

Its decision will cost Atlanta as much as $190 million in revenue:

The MLB has since tapped Denver, Colorado, as the host city despite the fact that it also requires proof of identification to vote and has fewer early voting days than the Peach State.