Report: 16 Shot, 2 Killed, Monday Alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Sixteen people were shot, two killed on Monday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first fatality of the day involved a 21-year-old who was shot multiple times around 3:50 p.m. He was allegedly fleeing attackers “in the 12000 block of South Lowe Avenue” when he was shot. He was transported to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

The second homicide involved a 35-year-old man who was shot while sitting in a vehicle “in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard.” He was shot around 10:30 p.m. then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, seven individuals were wounded when shots were fired during “a fight on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Justine Street.”

ABC 7 noted the wounded individuals, all males, ranged in age from 18 to 44-years old.

The gun crime on Monday followed an Easter weekend wherein at least 34 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. The shooting victims included seven fatalities.

