Republicans Slam Major League Baseball for Relocating All-Star Game to Less Black Denver

Wendell Husebo

Republicans are slamming Major League Baseball (MLB) for relocating their All-Star Game to Denver, which has far fewer black individuals and business than Atlanta.

According to Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), black persons make up only 9.2 percent of Denver, whereas Atlanta is 51 percent black. Scott called the disparity between the cities a result of the “woke” folk.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) pointed to the fact MLB moved from a city where “46% of all businesses are minority owned… to a city where only 23% of all businesses are minority owned.”

Larry Elder, often seen on Fox News’s Hannity, pointed out the irony in MLB’s argument that the game had to be moved from Atlanta “because the Georgia voting bill ‘disproportionately affects people of color'” while noting the population differentials between the cities.

The relocation to Denver comes as Georgia passed a new election integrity law, including a voter ID provision, which President Joe Biden called “un-American” before supporting the pending decision from the MLB to relocate the All-Star Game away from Atlanta.

The fallout from Biden’s support has been dramatic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declined Monday to throw the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener and Rubio wrote a letter asking MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred if he would “relinquish” his membership at Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters golf major, in light MLB’s Georgia boycott. The Master’s tournament is set to start Thursday at the golf club in Augusta, Georgia.

