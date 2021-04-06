Republicans are slamming Major League Baseball (MLB) for relocating their All-Star Game to Denver, which has far fewer black individuals and business than Atlanta.

According to Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), black persons make up only 9.2 percent of Denver, whereas Atlanta is 51 percent black. Scott called the disparity between the cities a result of the “woke” folk.

Georgia: Voter ID, 17 days of early voting.

Colorado: Voter ID, 15 days of early voting. Atlanta is 51% Black.

Denver is 9.2% Black. The @MLB is moving the #MLBAllStarGame out of ATL which has more day-of voting rights than CO? The Wokes are at it again, folks. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 6, 2021

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) pointed to the fact MLB moved from a city where “46% of all businesses are minority owned… to a city where only 23% of all businesses are minority owned.”

.@MLB took the #MLBAllStarGame away from a city where 46% of all businesses are minority owned & is about to move it to a city where only 23% of all businesses are minority owned — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 6, 2021

Larry Elder, often seen on Fox News’s Hannity, pointed out the irony in MLB’s argument that the game had to be moved from Atlanta “because the Georgia voting bill ‘disproportionately affects people of color'” while noting the population differentials between the cities.

MLB moves the All Star game from Atlanta (50.9% black pop.) to Denver (9.5% black pop.) because the Georgia voting bill “disproportionately affects people of color.” Apparently, the estimated loss of $100mil to Atlanta’s economy does not disproportionately affect people of color. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) April 6, 2021

The relocation to Denver comes as Georgia passed a new election integrity law, including a voter ID provision, which President Joe Biden called “un-American” before supporting the pending decision from the MLB to relocate the All-Star Game away from Atlanta.

The fallout from Biden’s support has been dramatic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declined Monday to throw the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener and Rubio wrote a letter asking MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred if he would “relinquish” his membership at Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters golf major, in light MLB’s Georgia boycott. The Master’s tournament is set to start Thursday at the golf club in Augusta, Georgia.