Ron DeSantis: ’60 Minutes’ Report was a ‘Piece of Horse Manure’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday ripped CBS News’ 60 Minutes report accusing him of wrongdoing regarding his state’s vaccine rollout, calling it a “piece of horse manure.”

A transcript is as follows:

GOV. RON DESANTIS: They cut out everything that showed that their narrative was a piece of horse manure. And it shows you how dishonest — These are smear merchants. That’s why nobody trusts corporate media. They are a disaster in what they are doing. They knew what they were doing was a lie. I knew what they were doing was a lie. Everybody here knows what they were doing was a lie. They know that we know that they’re lying and yet they continue to lie. And they lied, and they lied, and they lied.

We offered them the information and they declined to interview the key people because they didn’t want to let go of the narrative. Well, guess what? There’s going to be consequences for that. I know corporation media thinks they can run over people, you ain’t running over this governor. I’m punching back and I’m going to continue to do it until this smear merchants are held accountable.