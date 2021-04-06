Nearly three-quarters of black voters believe voter ID is necessary to ensure a “fair and secure election process,” a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

The survey, taken April 1 and 4 among 1,000 likely U.S. voters, asked respondents, “Are laws requiring voters to show photo identification such as a driver’s license before being allowed to vote necessary to ‘a fair and secure election process’?”

The vast majority of voters across the board, 75 percent, said “yes,” it is necessary. A majority of Republicans and Democrats also held that sentiment — 89 percent and 65 percent, respectively.

While Democrat politicians routinely liken basic election integrity measures to voter suppression and a means to suppress the minority vote, a majority of black voters, 73 percent, believe voter ID is necessary to ensure a fair and secure election process. What is more, 81 percent of other minority voters also believe voter ID is necessary.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) is among those who have blasted the left’s narrative of voter ID laws suppressing the black vote, calling it “disrespectful.”

“It bothers the hell out of me. And what’s worse is that they never show data how, somehow, black people don’t have access to IDs or it disproportionately affects them because they simply can’t get it. They just say it,” he said during a Monday appearance on Fox News Radio’s Fox Across America.

“I find it, frankly, it’s disrespectful. It is literally the soft bigotry of low expectations. Because what you’re saying is that a black kid can’t get an ID,” he continued.

“And so, for the left to use this as somehow, having an ID is somehow hindering your right to vote is outrageous to me,” he added. “It pisses me off.”

MLB recently opted to pull the All-Star Game and Draft from Atlanta, a city with a sizable minority population, with Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. describing the decision as the “best way to demonstrate our values as a sport.”

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” he said.

It has since relocated the events to Denver, Colorado, which also requires proof of identification to vote and has fewer early voting days than Georgia.

MLB has its own photo ID requirement for fans picking up tickets at the stadium.