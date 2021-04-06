Suspect ‘Down’ Following Active Shooter Report Near Fort Detrick

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) indicates a suspect is “down” following an active shooter situation near Fort Detrick, Maryland.

WUSA9 noted the FCSO received reports of a shooting just before 9 a.m.

The FCSO indicated the shooting suspect was “down” minutes later:

We are on scene of an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. The suspect is down. There are two victims… Posted by Frederick Police Department on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The FCSO pointed out there were two victims in the shooting.

The New York Times explained police department spokesman Allen Etzler indicated the two victims had “life-threatening” injuries.

Maryland has stringent gun controls, most of which are contained in the Firearms Safety Act of 2013. That Act banned “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines, and put in a place a fingerprinting/registration requirement for new handgun buyers.

The Baltimore Sun pointed out Maryland has a red flag law that took effect October 1, 2018.

UPDATE 10:40 a.m ET: During a mid-morning press conference, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando explained that the shooting began “in the Riverside Tech Park in the city of Frederick.” He said officers responded to the scene to find two males had been shot and were in critical condition.

Shortly thereafter, police learned that the suspected gunman, a 38-year-old male, “traveled to the Fort Detrick military base” and was shot by “personnel on the base.”

Lando stressed that the public is not at risk and “there is no further cause for alarm in the Frederick community.”

