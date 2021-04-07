Biden Nominating Gabby Giffords’ Gun Control Affiliate to Head ATF

President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Gabby Giffords’ gun control affiliate David Chipman to head the ATF on Thursday.

The Associated Press reported Chipman “has for years worked as a senior policy adviser at Giffords,” a law center relied on by gun control proponents throughout the country.

Biden is expected to nominate Chipman to head the ATF at the same time he will be announcing executive action for gun control.

Breitbart News noted Biden’s executive gun control is expected to center on firearms which Democrats label as “ghost guns.” Such guns are built from partially completed frames and parts kits, requiring the builder to have the components, equipment, and know-how to finish out a firearm.

Biden is expected to use executive action to require background checks for the purchase of “ghost gun” components.

