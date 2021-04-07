We’re not going to get the full truth of events at the Capitol on January 6 from politicians or a dishonest media — no surprise there. So we’re going after it on our own.

We filed a District of Columbia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit in the District of Columbia Superior Court against the District of Columbia for the autopsy of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and related records (Judicial Watch v. District of Columbia (Case Number 2021 CA 000875 B)).

We sued after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) of the District of Columbia denied our February 16, 2021, FOIA request for:

All records, including but not limited to autopsy reports, toxicology reports, notes, photographs, and OCME officials’ electronic communications, related to the death on Jan. 6, 2021 of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and its related investigation.

Initial reports from the New York Times and other media outlets about the cause of Officer Sicknick’s death have subsequently been corrected and revised.

The unusual and unlawful secrecy about Officer Sicknick’s death investigation undermines public confidence in the fair administration of justice.

We also recently filed lawsuits for U.S. Capitol Police emails and video related to the riot and for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s communications with the Pentagon in the days after the January 6th incident.

It will be particularly interesting to see if any politicians such as Nancy Pelosi or other outside officials communicated with the medical examiner’s office about Officer Sicknick.