Fort Detrick Shooting Suspect ID’d as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet

The shooting suspect killed at Maryland’s Fort Detrick on Tuesday has been identified as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet.

CNN reports Woldesenbet was as a Navy Hospital Corpsman who allegedly shot two sailors at Frederick, Maryland’s, Riverside Tech Park, before driving onto the military installation, where he was killed.

Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley indicated Woldesenbet allegedly stopped briefly at the Fort Detrick gate checkpoint, then took off and drove a half mile into the military installation before being stopped. He then allegedly exited the vehicle, brandished a firearm, and was shot dead by military police.

CNBC quoted U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander Col. Dexter Nunnally saying, “Our number one priority is the safety of our people. Our emergency responders are well-trained for these types of situations and the fast response of our military police enabled us to contain this threat quickly.”

One of the two wounded sailors is expected to be released from the hospital today. The second is in critical but stable condition.

Breitbart News reported Maryland has stringent gun controls, many of which are contained in the Firearms Safety Act of 2013. That Act banned “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines, and put in a place a fingerprinting/registration requirement for new handgun buyers.

The Baltimore Sun pointed out Maryland has a red flag law that took effect October 1, 2018.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.