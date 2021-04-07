Georgia House Democrats Stay Silent on MLB’s Move Out of Georgia

Georgia House Democrats, Rep. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux have both stayed silent on Major League Baseball’s (MLB) decision to relocate the All-Star Game out of Georgia.

The Democrats, who both hold Congressional seats in neighboring Georgia districts, have stayed quiet regarding the MLB’s All-Star Game moved out of the Peach State. MLB confirmed Monday night the game is relocated to Denver, Colorado.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) released a statement Wednesday regarding the Democrat’s decision to stay quiet on a major topic from their own state, asking if they support the decision, which will lose millions of dollars in revenue.

Breitbart News independently reached out to McBath and Bourdeaux’s offices to ask them if they support the MLB’s decision to move the All-Star game from Georgia, which would be hurting local workers and costing the state $100 million. Neither office responded to the inquiry by the time this article was published.

The NRCC in February released a list of 47 “offensive opportunities,” which included 29 Battleground Democrats. The Battleground Districts are where “President Biden lost the district or where the 2020 presidential or congressional margin was within 5 percent.” Both of the Georgia Democrats have been on the list since the beginning.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) was on Fox Business Network’s show Kudlow Tuesday night to talk about the Democrat’s spread of disinformation about the voter integrity bill, which in turn caused the MLB to move the All-Star game.

Kemp said on Kudlow:

[T]his action is screwing the little guy. The people that would have profited from the baseball game being here that got pubs and restaurants around the stadium, the Uber drivers, and that whole economy where that dollar turns, and now, they’re taking something away from a metro Atlanta population in metro area population that’s 51% African American and taking it to Denver where it’s 9 or 10%. I mean, none of this makes any sense is why people are so mad.

Instead of taking a stand on the business being lost from moving the game, McBath took to Twitter to compare the voter integrity laws to Jim Crow laws.

This legislation is modern Jim Crow, full stop. https://t.co/FEOFdJYMvx — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) March 26, 2021

Bourdeaux also, instead of taking a stand on the business being lost from moving the game, took a similar stand to help spread similar opinions about the voter integrity laws, saying it would be a lot more challenging to win a seat now because of the bill being passed into law by the Georgia legislature.

I joined @ZerlinaMaxwell on Friday to talk about #SB202 and the blatant attempts by Georgia Republicans to suppress the vote. We will not stand for this! pic.twitter.com/IAjQq9Laz8 — Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (@RepBourdeaux) March 28, 2021

Bourdeaux also said it was “good” Delta made a statement about the laws in Georgia.