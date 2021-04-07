Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson praised the Arizona State Senate for passing HB 2569, a bill that prohibits the private funding of election administration, and said Gov. Doug Ducey “should promptly sign the bill into law.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Arizona State Senate passed HB 2569 on Tuesday, a bill that the Arizona House of Representatives passed in March. The bill now goes to Gov. Ducey, a Republican, and will become law upon receiving his signature.

Heritage Action released this statement from Executive Director Anderson on Tuesday, shortly after the Republican-controlled State Senate passed the bill in a party-line vote, 16 to 14:

At a time of increasing distrust in our nation’s elections, Arizona lawmakers have been at the forefront of the fight to save our elections. HB 2569 is another in a series of common-sense measures they have taken to protect election integrity and keep the influence of private money out of Arizona’s election system. No organization should be able to give millions of dollars to election boards or officials — elections are the exclusive responsibility of the government, and private money creates partisan incentives and the appearance of corruption. Arizonans have the right to know their elections are being run without outside influence, and Gov. Ducey should promptly sign the bill into law. Meanwhile, Arizona legislators will continue working to pass further legislation to protect Arizona’s voters. They should do so with the knowledge that they are supported by the people of Arizona.

In March, Heritage Action announced a $10 million campaign to support election integrity legislation. That initiative focused on eight key states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, Texas, and Wisconsin.

On March 25, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed a comprehensive election integrity bill into law. That bill, the Election Integrity Act, has sparked a huge nationwide political battle, which has seen its common sense election integrity features misrepresented by the Democrat Party, mainstream media, Major League Baseball, and a number of “woke” Fortune 500 companies, including Delta and Coca Cola.

Major League Baseball decided last Friday to move the location of its All-Star Game from Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves stadium in Cobb County, Georgia, to Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies in Denver, Colorado, because it found the Georgia law “unacceptable.”

Heritage Action is a 501 c 4 non-profit organization, an “independent partner organization affiliated with The Heritage Foundation,” a 501 c 3 non-profit organization.