Jen Psaki: The United States Has ‘Not Discussed’ Boycott of China 2022 Olympics

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s administration had not discussed boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

“We have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners,” Psaki said during the White House press briefing when asked about the Olympics.

China’s government warned against the idea, threatening a “robust Chinese response” if the United States decided to boycott the Olympics.

“The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” government spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said. “The international community including the U.S. Olympic Committee will not accept it.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price sparked speculation of the United States’ role in the Olympics on Tuesday when he stated the United States would continue reviewing the upcoming games in China.

“Part of our review of those Olympics and our thinking will involve close consultations with partners and allies around the world,” Price said in a briefing with reporters.

Psaki told reporters the idea of a boycott was not currently on the table.

“[T]here’s no discussion underway of a change in our plans regarding the Beijing Olympics from the United States point of view,” she said.