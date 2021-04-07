Joe Biden Again Leaves the Podium Without His Mask

President Joe Biden again walked away from his podium Wednesday without his mask, continuing his inconsistent behavior on mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden approached the podium wearing a mask and took it off to speak at an event defending his $2.5 trillion spending proposal.

Again, Joe Biden arrives to a speech wearing a mask and leaves without it. pic.twitter.com/LN3TtOyX6n — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 7, 2021

Despite signing an executive order mandating masks on federal property, President Biden repeatedly forgets to put his mask on after removing it to speak at an event.

This is Biden’s sixth time leaving a White House event without his mask since enacting the federal mask mandate.

On Tuesday, Biden walked away from the podium without his mask after urging Americans to keep wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic to help stop the spread of the virus.

In March, Biden prompted laughter from reporters and staff after he returned to the podium to get his mask after leaving an event on equal pay for women.

Biden also forgot his mask after signing his massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus spending bill.

At an event celebrating International Women’s Day, he also walked away without his mask at the podium.

In February, Vice President Kamala Harris had to remind the president to get his mask after he left it on the podium.