Joe Biden to Put Forward Executive Gun Control on Thursday

Politico indicates that President Joe Biden will be putting forth executive action on gun control tomorrow.

Politico notes that the executive action is expected to center on “ghost guns,” making it mandatory for individuals buying gun kits to undergo a background check as purchasers of manufactured firearms are required to do.

On March 25, 2021, Breitbart News reported that executive gun control was on the table, even as Congress weighed legislative action on guns.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “I think he sees it as vital to take steps on two tracks because congressional legislation obviously has a more permanent, lasting impact. Executive actions are, of course, an important lever that every president has at their disposal.”

USA Today quoted Psaki saying executive gun control options provide the President with “lots of levers” that can be pulled.

On March 27, 2021, Breitbart News explained gun controllers were frustrated with the pace at which Biden was pursuing gun control.

The New York Times reports that Newtown Action Alliance’s Po Murray expressed frustration with what she sees as President Biden’s “inconsistent” messaging on gun control.

Murray made clear that Newton Action Alliance, a gun control group that formed after a man with a stolen rifle attacked Sandy Hook Elementary, supported Biden’s candidacy and expected a better response for doing so.

She said, “We’re trying to figure out what’s happening here. We pushed for it, we supported him, we expected a better response after the election.”

