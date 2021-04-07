Kirsten Gillibrand Proclaims Paid Leave, Child Care, and Caregiving is ‘Infrastructure’

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks at a protest calling for the Republican Senate to delay the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the U.S. Capitol on October 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Care In Action)
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Care In Action
Wendell Husebo

Republicans have slammed Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) for tweeting Wednesday that paid leave, child care, and caregiving are “infrastructure” related items to include in future infrastructure legislation.

Gillibrand’s tweet gone viral is in defense of President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal, which includes line items beyond traditional infrastructure subsidies like paid leave, child care, caregiving, housing, kitchens for healthier school lunches, corporate tax hikes, eldercare, and research and development to address the warming of the globe.

Typically, infrastructure investments encompass railways, bridges, and roads.

Some view that Gillibrand, along with the Biden administration, is attempting to perhaps reinvent the word “infrastructure” to fit their political necessities.

Republicans have caught on to the game by facetiously joining Gillibrand on Twitter, naming fictitious items that they presume would also qualify under the Democrat’s new definition of “infrastructure.”

The GOP’s tweets are as follows:

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines infrastructure as “the system of public works of a country, state, or region, also: the resources (such as personnel, buildings, or equipment) required for an activity.”

