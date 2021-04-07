Republicans have slammed Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) for tweeting Wednesday that paid leave, child care, and caregiving are “infrastructure” related items to include in future infrastructure legislation.

Gillibrand’s tweet gone viral is in defense of President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal, which includes line items beyond traditional infrastructure subsidies like paid leave, child care, caregiving, housing, kitchens for healthier school lunches, corporate tax hikes, eldercare, and research and development to address the warming of the globe.

Typically, infrastructure investments encompass railways, bridges, and roads.

Paid leave is infrastructure.

Child care is infrastructure.

Caregiving is infrastructure. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 7, 2021

Some view that Gillibrand, along with the Biden administration, is attempting to perhaps reinvent the word “infrastructure” to fit their political necessities.

Republicans have caught on to the game by facetiously joining Gillibrand on Twitter, naming fictitious items that they presume would also qualify under the Democrat’s new definition of “infrastructure.”

The GOP’s tweets are as follows:

Abortion is infrastructure. Gun control is infrastructure. Forced unionization is infrastructure. Whatever the Left wants is infrastructure. You know what’s not? Roads & bridges. ONLY 5% OF BIDEN’s “INFRASTRUCTURE” BILL IS ROADS & BRIDGES. https://t.co/jgP3ZEwGCy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 7, 2021

Gummy bears are infrastructure

Stuffed unicorns are infrastructure

Scented candles are infrastructure https://t.co/IVt7mYtGHl — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 7, 2021

Brunch is infrastructure.

Kendall Jenner is infrastructure.

The Snyder Cut is infrastructure. https://t.co/mtzttc8qyt — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 7, 2021

I don’t think any of those things are infrastructure, but you know what is??? THE WALL https://t.co/vDCnLqpO4a — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 7, 2021

So much for ports, bridges, roads, and airports. https://t.co/mST3tHXWZf — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) April 7, 2021

School choice is infrastructure.

Protecting the unborn is infrastructure.

The right to bear arms is infrastructure.

Cutting the capital gains tax is infrastructure.

Voter ID is infrastructure.

Missile defense is infrastructure.

Originalism is infrastructure…. https://t.co/9TcceJTVsq — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 7, 2021

Exactly.

Violent crime is climate change.

Open borders is climate change.

Defund the police is climate change.

People menstruate is climate change.

Voting fraud is climate change. https://t.co/gx8rQHZoGS — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) April 7, 2021

Die Hard is Christmas infrastructure. https://t.co/UcZfqgDDZy — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) April 7, 2021

Border barriers are infrastructure. https://t.co/1UD7Yk4JBu — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) April 7, 2021

Hardwood floors is infrastructure.

Marble counter tops is infrastructure.

Hand carved stairs is infrastructure. Luxury for all is infrastructure. Make it rain with others money, Kristen. https://t.co/yt4X4vOrkv — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) April 7, 2021

Crack is infrastructure

A hooker is infrastructure

Parmesan Cheese is infrastructure https://t.co/IVt7mYtGHl — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 7, 2021

War is Peace.

Freedom Is Slavery.

Ignorance Is Strength. https://t.co/FlElG4GbRG — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 7, 2021

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines infrastructure as “the system of public works of a country, state, or region, also: the resources (such as personnel, buildings, or equipment) required for an activity.”