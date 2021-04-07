Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones Arrested

A local police source confirmed Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones (D) was arrested Tuesday night, though authorities have yet to reveal any charges.

Jones reportedly spent Tuesday night in jail, according to sources for Fox 2 and the Detroit Free Press. The 25-year-old Jones is in his third term, representing the 11th District, comprising Garden City, Inkster, as well as portions of Dearborn Heights, Livonia, and Westland.

Michigan State Police remain officially silent on the identity of a 25-year-old man taken into custody last night, but the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office did say Jones was released from custody Wednesday morning. According to reporting by Fox 2’s Jessica Dupnack, “sources say investigators are waiting on a toxicology report.”

While the two have yet to be connected, the Michigan State Police did report the arrest of a 25-year-old man in Livingston County after a crash on Interstate 96.

“I can confirm troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post were dispatched to a crash in Livingston County along I-96 last night, Tuesday, April 6,” MSP spokeswoman Lori Dougovito said. “The resulting investigation led to the arrest of a 25-year-old male from Inkster. The report has been submitted to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review.”

Michigan House Speaker, Republican Jason Wentworth, commented on Jones’ arrest, but did not provide further detail. “What I’ve heard so far is incredibly disappointing. Elected officials and community leaders have the people’s trust and must be held to a higher standard,” Wentworth told Fox 2. “We will continue to assess the situation as the legal process plays out and more facts come to light.”