Mike Huckabee, Family Research Council Endorse Mark Walker for Senate

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) and Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin of the Family Research Council endorsed Wednesday Rep. Mark Walker’s (R-NC) bid for the U.S. Senate.

Walker, a former chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), hopes to replace the retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) in 2022.

Huckabee said in a statement that Walker has served as a “bridge builder” and a “conservative” throughout his career. He said:

Mark Walker is the conservative champion and bridge builder that North Carolina and our country needs.Throughout his life, Mark has always been a servant of the people. Whether in the Halls of Congress or from the Altar at Church, Mark has found a way to bridge the divide between Americans by focusing on our faith and conservative values. His deep belief in the commandment of ‘love thy neighbor’ has allowed him to find creative ways to develop relationships with communities all across the state. I could not be prouder to support my friend, Mark, in his bid for U.S. Senate.

Boykin said about Walker:

During Mark’s tenure in Congress, he championed some of the most important issues of our time, namely the right to life and veterans care. Mark has a proven record of defending our freedoms and our Constitution. He knows big government is not, and never will be, the answer to the problems we face. Before serving in Congress, Mark spent 16 years as a pastor where he served inner city communities to provide our nation’s youth with opportunity. Mark is remarkably qualified to not only protect our conservative values but build bridges that will last generations. I wish him the best of luck as he seeks to serve our country again.

Walker said that Huckabee and Boykin’s endorsements serve as a validation of his conservative values. Walker said:

I am honored to have the support of one of our nation’s fiercest leaders, Lt. Gen. Boykin. After serving 36 years in our nation’s military, Lt. Gen. Boykin began to serve as the Executive Vice President of the Family Research Council, an organization rooted in the Christian faith that prides itself on advancing faith, family, and freedom in public policy and culture. The work of the FRC, and Lt. Gen. Boykin, cannot be understated in our fight to protect our way of life. Not only is Lt. Gen. Boykin a fellow North Carolinian, but he is an ordained minister who truly knows the importance of our fight. I cannot thank him enough for his support.

He added, “With the support of Gov. Huckabee and Lt. Gen. Boykin, we are going to keep expanding our reach across the state and nation as we work to bring true conservative representation to North Carolinians in the U.S. Senate.”