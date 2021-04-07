More than 161,000 people in the United States have died from the Chinese coronavirus during President Joe Biden’s first eleven weeks in office.

An estimated 161,345 people in the U.S. have died due to complications from the coronavirus during Biden’s first eleven weeks in the White House, according to statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University.

When Biden first took office, the nationwide coronavirus death toll was 397,611. Just one month later, that number climbed to the cusp of 500,000, as the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. reached 497,374 by February 20.

By March 20, that number surpassed 500,000, bringing the nationwide death toll to 542,379 coronavirus-related deaths.

Now, as Biden completes his eleventh week — just shy of his third month in office — the nation has suffered a total of 558,956 coronavirus-related deaths, which is already more than one third the amount of deaths that had occurred between the start of the pandemic in early 2020 and Biden’s first day in office.

Johns Hopkins University has calculated nearly 31 million cases of the Chinese coronavirus in the United States since the start of the pandemic.

Among the U.S., Governor Andrew Cuomo (D)’s New York — which embraces coronavirus-related restrictions and the continuing implementation of a statewide mask mandate — has been recognized as a “top hot spot” of the Wuhan virus in recent days, reporting roughly 53,000 new cases in the last week.

Meanwhile, President Biden has repeatedly failed to put his mask on, despite signing an executive order mandating masks on federal property. The president, however, did remember to wear his mask at the White House on Monday when he appeared with a masked Easter bunny to recognize the Easter holiday.

