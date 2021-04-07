A majority wants Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers limited, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The survey conducted by MRG showed 63 percent of respondents would support “a citizen-initiated proposal on the ballot” to limit the governor’s emergency powers by “requiring the governor to work with the legislature after 30 days”.

The age group most supportive of curtailing Whitmer’s powers was 18- to 34-year-olds at 77 percent. Just 19.8 percent opposed the idea.

Seniors were the smallest majority to back the concept at nearly 55 percent.

“It’s clear that a strong majority of Michiganders support limiting Gov. Whitmer’s use of emergency powers that ordered some of the strictest shutdowns and led to record unemployment,” Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action, said in a news release.

“As Michigan becomes the nation’s COVID-19 epicenter, it’s worth noting that Whitmer has been focused on the political science and polling data,” she said. “Whitmer claimed credit for the slowing of cases but refuses to take responsibility for the new outbreak or the economic destruction left in the wake of her strict shutdowns.”

Meanwhile, another poll also released Tuesday found voters opposed to Whitmer’s position on showing a photo ID to vote.

The Strategic National survey said 72.1 percent of respondents supported showing photo identification prior to voting. Just 21.9 percent said they did not.

Fifty-eight percent of black respondents supported the concept. Just 32 percent said showing an ID “discriminated against some voters.”

The poll also found 69 percent were in favor of stronger security measures for absentee ballot drop boxes, while 76.1 percent said the signature on an absentee ballot “should be properly verified.”

“We weren’t surprised by the results that General Election voters in Michigan are overwhelmingly in favor of strengthening the integrity of our elections,” Strategic National CEO John Yob said in a press statement. “The poll shows it’s not just Trump Republicans who are seeking more secure elections, it’s an issue that crosses party lines.”

