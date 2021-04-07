Twelve people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that six people were shot and killed Tuesday night between 9 p.m. and midnight. Then six more people “were shot between midnight and about 5 a.m. Wednesday.”

The first of the two fatalities occurred just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, when a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while “standing in the front yard of a home.” The home was located “in the 3100-block of West Douglas Boulevard,” and the boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The second fatality occurred just before midnight on Tuesday, when a 33-year-old male was shot while “standing on the sidewalk in the 7900-block of South Eberhart Avenue in Chatham.” He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The violence comes on the heels of a Monday in which 16 people were shot, two fatally, in the Democrat-controlled Windy City.

On April 6, 2021, CNN pointed to an ongoing crime wave in the US and used Democrat-controlled Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City, to highlight spikes in homicides.

