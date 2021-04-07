Illegal aliens are ending their 23-day hunger strike after successfully lobbying New York state Democrats and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to provide them with billions in taxpayer-funded aid.

While more than a million jobs have been lost in New York and an estimated 80,000 New York businesses may not make it to the end of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo and state Democrats will provide $2.1 billion in stimulus checks and unemployment-style benefits to nearly 200,000 illegal aliens.

In comparison, as Breitbart News reported, small businesses devastated by the pandemic are receiving just $1 billion in tax credits and grants — $1.1 billion less than illegal aliens in the state.

Many illegal aliens who stand to benefit from the aid are ending the 23-day hunger strike they started last month, eating a meal at a victory rally on Wednesday.

NOW: Excluded workers on hunger strike share their FIRST MEAL after 23 days without food, celebrating $2.1 billion victory to #FundExcludedWorkers! pic.twitter.com/Zjbkt4oj8Q — Make the Road NY #FundExcludedWorkers (@MaketheRoadNY) April 7, 2021

NOW! Hunger strikers arrive in Washington Square Park to celebrate massive win and break 23 day hunger strike. #FundExcludedWorkers @FEWCoalition pic.twitter.com/CallVC7xGt — Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) April 7, 2021

BREAKING: NYS budget establishes first-in-the-nation Excluded Workers Fund! This victory comes after one year of statewide organizing efforts from the #FundExcludedWorkers Coalition — led by impacted workers, culminating in two hunger strikes. History is made today! pic.twitter.com/9SlOPcd5Dy — #FundExcludedWorkers (@FEWCoalition) April 6, 2021

THANK YOU to @DebAxt, our former Co-Executive Director who played a key role in bringing this victory for excluded workers, from talking to electeds, unions, to community organizations that helped shape @FEWCoalition. ¡Sí se pudo! #FundExcludedWorkers pic.twitter.com/xZfhIWC1Eu — Make the Road NY #FundExcludedWorkers (@MaketheRoadNY) April 7, 2021

Absolute JUBILATION as immigrant workers celebrate their $2.1B victory to #FundExcludedWorkers in NY. @FEWCoalition pic.twitter.com/SQBKifwrEk — Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) April 7, 2021

Our incredible leader Ana, who fasted for 23 DAYS to #FundExcludedWorkers: “it hasn’t only been 23 days that we’ve been in pain, it’s been decades waiting for our dignity to be recognized.” pic.twitter.com/aKWyJJPkFX — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) April 7, 2021

“We need a just and accessible fund. This is the greatest economic stimulus for immigrants of color in the state budget.” THANK YOU Senator @jessicaramos for leading the fight in the Senate to #FundExcludedWorkers! pic.twitter.com/xuUJWhXN97 — Make the Road NY #FundExcludedWorkers (@MaketheRoadNY) April 7, 2021

Eliana, @VendorPower member and street vendor for 38 years, went on hunger strike and with the “women leaders of the strike, the mothers. I cried when I heard the news – it is a triumph for me and my people. I can finally pay my debts.”#FundExcludedWorkers https://t.co/SvH1lyppQy pic.twitter.com/nspkyrz4X7 — #FundExcludedWorkers (@FEWCoalition) April 7, 2021

Previous estimates suggested illegal aliens could receive up to $28,600 a year thanks to the taxpayer-funded benefits approved by Cuomo. Weekly, illegal aliens could receive $500. For those unemployed since March 2020, illegal aliens could receive, on average, $12,600.

New York, and particularly New York City, has been ravaged by Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) economic lockdown measures that have now been in place for more than a year. Historic venues, hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, and local neighborhood spots have had to close their doors for good as a result of the lockdowns.

Those forced to close include The Roosevelt hotel in Midtown East, which opened in 1924; the Copacabana nightclub, which opened in 1940; The Paris Cafe, which opened in 1873; and Empire Coffee & Tea, which opened in 1908, among hundreds of others.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.