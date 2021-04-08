CNN suggests the executive gun controls President Joe Biden plans to announce late Thursday morning fall “far short” of promises he made on the campaign trail.

According to CNN, “Biden… will harness the powers of the presidency to advance a half-dozen executive actions on gun control, but they fall far short of the ambitious goals he outlined as a presidential candidate as the real fight still looms on Capitol Hill.”

On Wednesday, Breitbart News noted Biden was pushing ahead with executive controls instead of waiting for Congress to take action via legislation.

The White House released a fact sheet pointing out the executive actions include specific actions the Department of Justice is being instructed to take re: gun control. Those specific actions include:

The Justice Department, within 60 days, will publish model “red flag” legislation for states.

The Justice Department, within 60 days, will issue a proposed rule to make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act.

The Justice Department, within 30 days, will issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of “ghost guns.”

Breitbart observed recategorizing AR-pistols may result in stringent gun controls for current owners and would-be purchasers alike.

For example, if the purchase of AR-pistols is categorized as the purchase of a “short-barreled rifle” the process of buying the firearm could require being fingerprinted and photographed, as well as undergoing a background check, registering the firearm with the ATF, paying the federal government a $200 tax (on top of the price of the firearm), and waiting nine to ten months for the whole purchasing process to be completed.

That is the standard process for other short barrel rifles and other firearms and accessories under the purview of the National Firearms Act.

Biden’s push for gun controls was highlighted even before he took office:

