President Joe Biden criticized Congress Thursday for praying in reaction to mass shootings, and demanded they pass more gun control laws.

“They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of Congress, but they’ve passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence,” Biden said. “Enough prayers, time for some action.”

Biden detailed proposed gun control bills during an appearance in the Rose Garden of the White House, after announcing limited executive actions on gun control.

He detailed gun control measures passed by House Democrats including a bill to mandate universal background checks to purchase a gun.

The president also hearkened back to a former ban on “assault rifles,” asking Congress to pass another ban.

“I know this has been a hobby horse of mine for a long time,” he said. “Got it done once. We should also ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country.”

Biden also expressed support for eliminating legal immunity for gun manufacturers, calling it his most important legislative priority on gun control.

“If I get one thing on my list, the Lord came down and said, ‘Joe, you get one of these,’ Give me that one,” Biden said. “Because I tell you what, there would be a come to the Lord moment, these folks would have, real quickly.”

Biden vowed to continue working for more gun control in Congress.

“No matter how long it takes, we’re going to get these passed,” he said. “We’re not going to give up.”