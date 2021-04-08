Sri Lankan Mrs. World Arrested After Onstage Pageant Row

Authorities said Sri Lanka’s Mrs. World, Caroline Jurie, was arrested Thursday following a fight during the crowning of Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021.

Pushpika De Silva won the 2021 “Mrs. Sri Lanka” title Sunday, but her crowning did not go as planned. Caroline Juri (pictured, second from left, during the incident), current holder of Sri Lanka’s “Mrs. World” title took to the stage just after the win was announced, pulling the crown from De Silva’s head after accusing her of being ineligible to win. “There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place,” Mrs Jurie said on stage.

De Silva was reportedly hospitalized for head injuries and “trauma” sustained in the scuffle. Video footage of the conflict went viral, racking up over 3.7 million views at the time of this writing. The winner was re-crowned Monday, and said she had “already taken the necessary legal action against the injustice and humiliation caused to me at the event.”

Mrs. Sri Lanka World national director Chandimal Jayasinghe told the BBC the organization was “disappointed” after the public episode. “It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage, and the Mrs. World organisation[sic] has already begun an investigation on the matter.”

Today, police spokesperson Ajith Rohana told the BBC “police arrested Caroline Jurie and model Chula Padmendra over Sunday’s incident on charges of simple hurt and criminal cause.” Both Jurie and Jayasinghe were questioned Thursday.