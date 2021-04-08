A recent Daily Wire poll released Wednesday found an overwhelming majority agreed Major League Baseball’s (MLB) relocation from Atlanta was driven by “politics and publicity.”

The recent poll found 67 percent agreed Major League Baseball’s (MLB) relocation from Atlanta was driven by “politics and publicity.” In comparison, 33 percent said it was driven by a “genuine concern for voters in Georgia.”

Other key findings of the poll found 64 percent of Americans were “less likely to support companies and organizations that insert themselves into political issues and debates.” Also finding that 70 percent of all respondents to the survey agree with the statement: “Corporations and sports teams should generally stay out of politics.”

Among the voters who are familiar with the Georgia voting law, the survey found, 52 percent support the Georgia voter integrity bill. In addition, 71 percent of respondents said they were “more supportive” of the law after hearing what was in the bill.

The survey also included findings showing an overwhelming majority (78 percent) of the survey. SurveyMonkey took from a sample of majority Democrats, MLB fans, non-white Americans, and all age groups, supporting Georgia’s laws requiring voter IDs for absentee voting.

Sixty-five percent of respondents, including 62 percent non-white Americans, favor Georgia’s new policy allowing election offices to only send ballot request forms to voters who have requested them.

The poll found that 55 percent of Americans were initially supportive of MLB’s decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta. Eventually, the poll found over half (54 percent) of the surveyed Americans said they became “less supportive” of the league’s action after learning what the new Georgia election law actually contains.

The Daily Wire hired SurveyMonkey, which interviewed 1,026 Americans over 18. The sample consisted of 31 percent Republican, 34 percent Democrat, and 35 percent Independent. The Daily Wire also emphasized the sample of Americans and were not subscribers to their membership.

The former MLB Commissioner Fay Vincent blasted current Commissioner Rob Manfred in a Wall Street Journal op-ed for pulling the league’s All-Star Game out of Georgia, calling it a “serious mistake.”