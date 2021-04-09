President Joe Biden’s niece directed Coca-Cola’s government relations department while the brand lobbied against a bill that would hinder the United States’ multinational corporations from doing business with Communist China which maintains slave labor camps.

Missy Owens no longer works for the company, leaving in November of 2020 before Coca-Cola partnered with Nike in additional opposition against the “Uighur Forced Labor Prevention Act” that seeks to ban “all imports from Xinjiang unless a company can clearly prove that the products were not made by slaves,” Breitbart’s Frances Martel reported on the bill.

As the director, Owens was not “directly involved” in lobbying against the bill. However, “A different lobbying group, Sidley Austin LLP, was reported as lobbying for the company against the bill from the beginning of last year to the end of March 2020. The company’s employees gave the Biden campaign over $450,000 during the 2020 cycle,” Coca-Cola told Fox News.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola, maintaining the “third-largest market by volume” with Communist China and has invested “$4 billion locally for future growth from 2015 to 2017,” is painting a colored history of ignoring human rights issues.

The State of Georgia passed election integrity legislation on March 31, which Coca-Cola’s CEO called “unacceptable” and “based on a lie,” joining 200 other “woke” companies who reject voter ID laws that ensure democratic elections; an idea the Communist Party of China knows little about.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) bashed those woke multinational corporations who “are too eager to make their voices heard on the woke issues of the day in the United States, but remain stunningly silent” or “complicit, in real, ongoing atrocities in countries like China,” Rubio criticized.