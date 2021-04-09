Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs Introduces ‘No Vaccine Passports’ Act

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) introduced the ‘No Vaccine Passports’ Act, which would prevent all federal agencies from issuing any type of standardized documentation on a citizen’s coronavirus vaccination status.

Biggs’ bill would mandate no federal agencies issue of any type of “standardized documentation that could be used to certify a U.S. citizen’s COVID-19 status to a third party, such as a restaurant or an airline.” The bill would also prohibit using proof of coronavirus vaccine to gain access to federal or congressional properties and services.

Biggs said he is “profoundly disturbed” the Biden administration would consider imposing any type of vaccine passports on Americans.

“My private healthcare decisions—and yours—are nobody else’s business. Vaccine passports will not help our nation recover from COVID-19; instead, they will simply impose more Big Brother surveillance on our society,” he said in a statement.

The Republican said he applauds Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for being one of the early leaders at the state level that has opposed the vaccine passports, adding, “my No Vaccine Passports Act builds on his efforts and will further protect Americans’ privacy rights and fundamental freedoms.”

Recently, an increasing number of Republican governors voiced their opposition to vaccine passports and are standing firmly against imposing a system on Americans.

As Biggs mentioned, DeSantis has been the most vocal of the governors and has led the opposition for any type of coronavirus vaccine passport. DeSantis has said the idea of vaccine passports is “terrible” and “unacceptable.”