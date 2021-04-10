Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder and conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk will be joining Talkradio 77 WABC, New York, where the late conservative pioneer and greatest radio host of all time Rush Limbaugh first launched his national career.

Talkradio 77 WABC, New York, and 107.1 FM WLIR, Long Island, announced Friday that Salem Radio Network’s syndicated talker Charlie Kirk will be joining the two stations’ lineup at noon EST, starting Monday.

77 WABC is known as one of America’s top NewsTalk radio stations, and has launched the national careers of hosts like Rush Limbaugh and Mark Levin.

“One could argue that no station in America has had the influence on the talk radio landscape like 77 WABC, and we are incredibly excited to join the WABC lineup,” a Charlie Kirk spokesperson told Breitbart News.

“WABC, New York, is one of the truly iconic, and most influential radio stations in the country,” the spokesperson added. “And there is incredible momentum behind The Charlie Kirk Show.”

77 WABC is the same station on which Limbaugh started his national syndicated show in 1988, after drawing the attention of ABC Radio. The conservative pioneer was heard on 77 WABC Radio in July 1988, before his show first became nationally syndicated in August 1988.

“I am thrilled and honored to take the same time and station where my friend and American hero Rush Limbaugh launched his national radio show in 1988,” Kirk said in a press release.

One of the last public appearances Limbaugh made — before announcing that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in early 2020 — was at Kirk’s annual TPUSA Student Action Summit on December 21, 2019.

In February 2021, Limbaugh passed away at the age of 70, after a year-long battle with advanced lung cancer.

Chad Lopez, President of Red Apple Media — which owns WABC and WLIR — said in a press release: “We have built one of the strongest talk lineups in all of radio at 77 WABC and are delighted to add this great young star to our platform.”

“We know this will be a great move both for our listeners and advertisers,” added Lopez of Kirk.

Along with being the founder of TPUSA, Kirk is also a New York Times Bestseller, and hosts The Charlie Kirk Show, which has been listed as the #3 show for Apple’s “News & Politics” podcasts.

