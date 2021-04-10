Franklin Graham: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anyone Work Harder than Donald Trump’

Prominent evangelical pastor Franklin Graham defended the legacy of former President Donald Trump Friday, insisting that during his years in office, Trump “put America first.”

Reacting to a USA Today news story that Trump had dropped “nearly 300 spots in Forbes billionaire rankings,” Rev. Graham credits the decline to Trump’s service of the nation.

“President Trump did not take a salary when he was serving as president — he gave it all back,” Graham wrote on Facebook Friday. “So many politicians leave office with far more money than when they came in. This report says President Trump also dropped about $1 billion in wealth during those four years while he served.”

Graham, who had reservations about Trump prior to the 2016 elections and declined to give him an endorsement, became a staunch supporter over the next four years.

“Donald Trump became president not to make money or to put his hand in the till,” Graham wrote, “but to do his best to preserve the great things about this nation for future generations.”

“He put America first, not his own interests. I’ve never seen anyone work harder,” Graham added. “Thank you President Trump for your service to this nation.”

Graham has criticized the leftist trend in American politics, most recently weighing in on the debate over voting laws in the state of Georgia.

“All the uproar about Georgia’s new voting laws, & look at this comparison to New York!” Graham wrote on April 6 in reference to a point-by-point comparison between Georgia’s voting laws and those of New York. “There have been so many false claims about the new Georgia voting law as they try to safeguard election integrity in their state.”

“Efforts to strengthen election integrity are being painted as voter suppression, & that is wrong,” Graham added. “I think voter ID is a practical idea that would bring integrity to elections across our country.”

“We show ID to fly & check into a hotel. What’s wrong with showing it to vote?” he concluded.

