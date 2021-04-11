Two Utah Deputies Shot Outside Sheriff’s Building

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty
Two Salt Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were shot Saturday morning while “performing routine perimeter security” outside the Sheriff’s Office Building.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office noted “a deputy was shot and is in critical condition while the second deputy was shot and in serious, but stable condition.”

KARK reports the shooting suspect was a 30-year-old male whom the deputies came upon while doing their security checks.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Riveria said, “This individual may have been on the grass. We don’t know if he was asleep or not, but something occurred to get their attention to go talk with him. And then it happened very quickly where there was an encounter and shots were fired.”

At least one of the deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson tweeted her support for the wounded deputies:

