Analysis: 1.2M Illegal Aliens Projected to Reach Southern Border this Year

More than a million illegal aliens could arrive at the United States-Mexico border this year, according to projection analysis.

Princeton Policy Advisor Steven Kopits projects that federal immigration officials could encounter about 1.2 million illegal aliens by the end of 2021 if current illegal immigration levels continue as a result of President Joe Biden’s policies.

The analysis comes after federal immigration officials apprehended nearly 170,000 border crossers including more than 18,600 UACs, nearly 53,000 family units, and nearly 97,000 single adults.

“At the current pace, apprehensions for calendar year 2021 could be forecast at 1.2 million, following the precedents of 2005 and 2006,” Kopits writes:

As a result, barring a major modification of Biden administration policy, we might expect a level of illegal immigration this year not seen since the Great Recession. The situation is fairly described as a border crisis and a rolling policy disaster. [Emphasis added]

The Biden administration has created pipelines for illegal aliens and border crossers.

At the border, tens of thousands of border crossers are being released into the nation’s interior while illegal aliens already living in the U.S. have nearly no chance of being deported unless they have been recently convicted of an aggravated felony.

An AP-NORC poll released late last month revealed that the majority of Americans disapprove of the way Biden is handling the southern border and interior immigration enforcement. About 55 percent of American adults said they disapprove of Biden’s border agenda. and 56 percent said they disapprove of his immigration agenda thus far.

