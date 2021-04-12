Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Tweet Support for Duante Wright’s Family

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris each tweeted their support Monday for the family of Duante Wright, the 20-year-old black driver killed after he evaded arrest on an outstanding warrant Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Brooklyn Center suffered a second night of rioting on Monday — ironically, as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd continues. Both towns are in Hennepin County; Brooklyn Center is a suburb.

Biden tweeted earlier:

Today I’m thinking about Daunte Wright and his family — and the pain, anger, and trauma that Black America experiences every day. While we await a full investigation, we know what we need to do to move forward: rebuild trust and ensure accountability so no one is above the law. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 12, 2021

Harris followed up:

Prayers are not enough. Daunte Wright should still be with us. While an investigation is underway, our nation needs justice and healing, and Daunte’s family needs to know why their child is dead—they deserve answers. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 13, 2021

Earlier Monday, Biden said there was “no justification” for looting.

Over the weekend, Biden tweeted that Congress should pass more gun control laws:

Police stopped Wright for a traffic violation, but attempted to arrest him when they discovered there was a warrant for his arrest for carrying a pistol without a permit.

