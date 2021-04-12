Nikki Haley on 2024: ‘I Would Not Run If President Trump Ran’

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under President Donald Trump and former Governor of South Carolina, said Monday she would not start a 2024 White House bid until the former President decides to run again or not.

Haley, who has been talked about as one of the possible 2024 Republican presidential contenders, visited South Carolina on Monday and spoke to a group of reporters about the future.

An Associated Press reporter asked if she would support the former President if he chooses to run again. She bluntly responded, “yes.”

Haley was asked a follow up on whether she would run if Trump mounted a bid for another term as President. Haley said, “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it. That’s something we’ll have a conversation about at some point, if that decision is something that has to be made.”

Haley then added of the former President that she “had a great working relationship with him. I appreciated the way he let me do my job. I thought we did some fantastically great foreign policy things together, and look, I want to just keep building on what we accomplished and not let it get torn down.”

I asked @NikkiHaley if she would support Donald Trump if he runs again in 2024. “Yes,” she told me. “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” she added. “That’s something that we will have a conversation about, at some point.” Story upcoming pic.twitter.com/8uGwxk2s84 — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) April 12, 2021

Haley said she has also spoken to Trump since the election, but the conversation took place before January 6th.

There were reports in February that Trump turned down Haley’s request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.