If I had to boil down the political wisdom I’ve learned over four decades of observing, studying, writing, and debating, it would be this…

Life in Rural America (which is where Republican Trump voters live and govern), is clean, safe and racially tolerant. Most places in America where life is dirty, polluted, dangerous, violent, and plagued with racial hate and race riots, are cities that are almost exclusively populated by and governed by Democrats.

Outside of these Democrat-run cities, America is peaceful, safe, clean, and racially tolerant.

What’s more, if you remove these Democrat-run cities from our national statistics, you will find an America that is overwhelmingly peaceful, safe, clean, and racially tolerant.

Nevertheless, Democrats and their fake-media allies still blame Republicans for all of their problems.

According to them, it is Republicans who are responsible for racism, pollution, and gun violence — even though, out here where we all live, our air, water, and streets are safe and clean… We all own guns, but where we live there is no gun violence crisis… We are all supposed to be racists and responsible for all the hate crimes, but out here where we all live, there is no hate crime crisis.

Now, there will be exceptions, but those exceptions only serve to prove the rule.

Let me lay this out for you…

OPENING

Leftists say they want to live in a Utopia free of gun violence, free of pollution, and free of racism…

Well, that place already exists.

It’s called Rural MAGA Land.

Out here in Rural America the environment is clean, no one worries about getting shot, and there are no racial tensions.

Let me start with a personal example…

For a total of 20 years now, I’ve lived in rural North Carolina. My wife is a Mexican immigrant. Our interracial marriage has never been a problem with anyone. My wife has never had a problem with anyone.

For six years, my next door neighbor was a mixed-race family. Black and white. They never had a problem.

On the other side of me is a couple with mixed-race grandkids. Black, white, and brown. They’ve never had a problem.

Riddle me this fake-media and Democrats: If Rural America is where all the racists are supposed to live, where’s all the racism in Rural America?

Everyone I know out here in Rural MAGA Land owns guns (plural), and yet I can’t remember the last time we had a shooting in my county, a county where shoplifting still makes the front page.

Oh, and get this… We’re all supposed to be anti-environment, and yet out here in Rural MAGA Land, our waterways, streets, parks, forests, and neighborhoods are clean and filled with greenery.

Think about that. I mean really think about it.

You would think that instead of blaming us for all their problems, Democrats who live in these shithole cities would be asking us for advice on how to live, how to fix their neighborhoods, how to ease racial tensions — advice we would be happy to give.

Let me give you some concrete data…

RACISM

According to the Department of Justice, out here where I live in rural North Carolina, throughout all of 2019, there were a total of only 20 hate crime allegations in our 13 rural counties where the population adds up to 668,000. That means that throughout 2019, there were only 2.9 hate crime allegations per 100,000 people.

Guess what the hate crime number is in some of the most progressive, left-wing cities in America? Well, you don’t have to guess, because I have those numbers for you….

I think you are starting to get the point, but let’s close with my personal favorite…

Golly, gee, will you look at that! It is two and three times — and even ten times safer for a minority to live in Rural MAGA Country than it is in a oh-so progressive city populated and governed by Democrats.

How is that possible when we’re told that we are the racists? How is it possible that where all of America’s so-called racists live, where we all congregate, gather, own guns, and govern ourselves, there is less racism — and in most cases — MUCH less racism, than there is in cities filled with Democrats?

Shouldn’t there be more racism where all we “racists” live?

Look at those hate crime numbers again and what you will see is that a racial, sexual, and religious minority is around twice as safe in Rural Trump Land than they are in America’s most left-wing cities, and TEN TIMES safer than they are in Washington, DC, where Joe Biden won 93 percent of the vote!

Now that your left-wing head is spinning, you might begin grasping for straws to explain this away. Allow me to disabuse you of all your bad arguments…

You might want to believe no minorities live in Rural America, which means there are fewer opportunities for we yee-haw racists to commit hate crimes. Wrong, wrong, wrong….

Now while it’s true that there’s a smaller percentage of minorities living in Rural America than your shithole cities, that only proves further that Rural America is much more tolerant than Democrat-run cities. Think about this…

Out here in Rural America, minorities are outnumbered by white people much more than they are in your cities, and yet, out here, even though they’re outnumbered, they’re much safer living among those of us smeared as racists.

Here’s a timely example…

The Asian population in Rural America is less than one percent. That means that out here in Rural MAGA Land, Asians are outnumbered by white Trump voters by, let’s say, 100-to-1… And yet, even though we are being falsely blamed for this recent wave of anti-Asian hate crimes, no one in MAGA Land is committing hate crimes against these vastly outnumbered Asians. There is no anti-Asian hate crime crisis in MAGA Land; the place where Asians’ risks are in cities populated and governed by Democrats.

Bottom line: Where Trump voters live and govern, there are almost zero hate crimes. Ahh, but where Democrats live and govern, look at all those hate crimes.

But somehow, even though we Rural Trump voters don’t live there, we’re still blamed for all the hate crimes that happen in cities mostly populated by and solely governed by Democrats.

Fact: There are no racial tensions in Rural America. People of all races and creeds and backgrounds live here together in relative peace and harmony. And it’s glorious. It’s a wonderful, wonderful way to live.

And to those of you who are stupid enough to believe that the only reason there are no racial tensions in MAGA Land is because “black people are afraid or intimidated,” look at what happened in my little town just last year. And guess how many hate crime allegations there were in my county (Watauga) in 2019…? ONE. Or, as I like to put it, 303 fewer than in left-wing Seattle.

Anyone of any race, religion, color, sexual preference, or creed is welcome in MAGA country. As long as you leave us alone to live our beliefs, we will not only leave you alone to live your beliefs, and if you ever need help, we will be there for you.

GUN VIOLENCE

Almost everyone in rural MAGA Land owns guns (plural). I own nine guns. And yet, the gun violence crises happen in cities that have been populated and governed by Democrats for years. In some cases, decades.

If guns cause violence and Trump voters are violent, why are there no gun violence crises in Rural America?

If gun control ends gun violence and Democrats are less violent, why is there so much terrible gun violence where there’s the most gun control and in Democrat-run cities where Democrats live?

If Trump voters were indeed violent, instead of being idyllic and peaceful, Rural America would look like Dodge City circa 1875.

Here’s a list of the top 15 cities in 2020 with the most murders and which party runs those cities…

Chicago – Last Republican mayor was 1931 New York City – It took Democrat Bill de Blasio six years to destroy Republican Giuliani’s miracle. Philadelphia – Only Democrat mayors since 1952 Baltimore – Only Democrat mayors since 1967 Houston – One GOP mayor since 1974 Los Angeles – One Republican since 1961 Louis – Only Democrats mayors since 1949. Dallas – One Republican mayor since 1995 Kansas City – One Republican mayor since 1930 Indianapolis – Since 2000, eight years of GOP rule, 12 years of Democrat rule Washington DC – Only Democrat mayors New Orleans – Democrat mayors since 1872 (not a typo) Jacksonville – Two Republican mayors and one Democrat since 2003 San Antonio – officially a non-partisan office, but leftists have run that city for two decades Atlanta – Run by democrats since 1879 (not a typo).

Except for Jacksonville and Indianapolis (which have had both Republican and Democrat rule in recent years), every one of America’s most murderous cities has been run exclusively by Democrats for decades, and not a single one of those cities — not one! — has been run exclusively by Republicans.

Here’s a list of 2020’s top ten most dangerous cities per capita (violent crime incidents per 100,000 residents) and which party runs those cities… Spoiler alert: Democrats.

Detroit – 1,965 per 100,000 – Democrats have run Detroit since 1962 Louis – 1,927 per 100,000 – Democrats have run St. Louis since 1949 Memphis – 1,901 per 100,000 – Democrats have run Memphis since 1992 Baltimore – 1,859 per 100,000 – Democrats have run Baltimore since 1967 Springfield (MO) – 1,519 per 100,000 – mayoral office is non-partisan, but the city is left-leaning Little Rock – 1,517 per 100,000 – ruled by Democrats for decades Cleveland – 1,517 per 100,000 – Ruled by Democrats since 1990 Stockton – 1,397 per 100,000 – Alternates between GOP and Dem mayors. Albuquerque – 1,352 per 100,000 – One Republican since 1985 Milwaukee – 1,332 per 100,000 – Only Socialist and Democrat mayors since 1906

Want to know the violent crime rate out here in Rural America where I and a whole lot of other gun-toting Trump voters live? Ready for this… 132 per 100,000. The overall crime rate in my Trump-loving county — even though our poverty rate is higher than Baltimore’s (more on this below) — makes it “one of the safest regions in the United States.”

Here are the violent crime numbers from my neighboring cities and towns: Lenoir (pop. 19,000), 436 per 100,000. Wilkesboro (pop. 3500), 434 per 100,00. Hickory (pop. 41,000) 401 per 100,000.

In the rural and more Republican areas outside of those small towns and cities, it’s even safer.

How is this possible in areas populated by “violent” Trump supporters who almost all own guns?

What’s more, how is it possible that all these oh-so progressive cities filled with oh-so progressive citizens and oh-so progressive political leadership are so full of violence and racism?

Are you still blaming Trump voters? Well, get this….

We North Carolina Trumptards, with all our guns, still have a MUCH LOWER violent crime rate than even the 50th most violent city in America (Rochester, NY – 748 per 100,000). Oh, and Rochester has been run by Democrats since 1974.

You want to blame the crime rate on density? Well, I invite you to take a look at parts of Hickory and Lenoir and even Boone. We don’t have the sprawl of a Chicago or Los Angeles, but we have plenty of densely populated areas, and they are nowhere near as unsafe as your oh-so progressive shitholes.

Besides, if density causes crime and racism, why are Democrats pro-density? If density causes crime and racism, why are crime and racism blamed on guns and Trump voters? How about you idiots make up your sick minds?

SIDE NOTE

I urge you to go through all 50 of the cities on the list linked above and look up who’s in charge. Yes, you will probably find some Republican-run cities, but once again, those are the exceptions that prove the rule. And I would like to add that there are places run by Democrats that are safe and clean and free of racial tensions. In fact, although my rural areas are Republican, Boone has a Democrat mayor.

That’s not my point.

So let me restate my point…

Out here in conservative, rural, Trump-loving America, we have no gun violence, pollution, or racial crises. But…. Nine times out of ten, when there is one of those crises, they are unrolling in places where Democrats live and govern.

DRUG PROBLEMS

Yes, like the rest of the country, Rural America definitely has a serious and troubling drug problem. Nevertheless…

Unlike Democrat-run cities, we have none of the murder, gangs, gun violence, carjacking, or homeless crises that go with it. No riots, no lootings…

POVERTY

The poverty rate in my county is higher than the poverty rate in Baltimore. Nevertheless…

Unlike Democrat-run cities, we have none of the murder, gang, gun violence, carjacking, or homeless crises that go with it. No riots or lootings…

CLEAN ENVIRONMENT

Rural America is populated by Trump voters who are constantly accused of being anti-environment, but… My God, it is beautiful out here where we live. Green and lush, clear streams and rivers, clean streets, blue skies… Unlike the polluted, toxic waste dumps that are so many Democrat-run cities, we take care of our environment.

SUMMATION

Democrats blame Trump voters for violence, racism, and pollution, but the truth is that where we all live and govern ourselves, we have no gun violence crisis, no racial tensions, and our air, water, and streets are safe and clean.

But in these shithole cities where Trump voters and Republicans have NO SAY AT ALL when it comes to governing and policy, where Democrats all live and govern themselves, there’s one gun violence, hate crime, pollution, and homeless crisis after another.

How can Democrats blame us for their own problems, especially when where we live we don’t have any of these problems?

If Democrats were truly interested in solving these problems, instead of blaming us, they would be emulating how we live, not criticizing and ridiculing it.

BOTTOM LINE

Until it interferes with someone else’s right to live their life how they wish, everyone is America has the right to live their life however they wish. So if you moron-Democrats want to live with violence, filth, pollution, racial tensions, hate crimes, feces-covered sidewalks, race riots, gangs, smog, mass-shootings, and homeless encampments, you have every right to. Godspeed. And if you want to live your life blaming the problems you are solely responsible for on us Trump voters, you have every right to do that, as well.

I could not care less how you live your miserable lives, because out here in Rural MAGA Land, life is sweet and the closest we come to your filth and crime and violence and racial tensions is when we watch the news. And when the news blames us for your problems, we just lean back in our Lazy Boys and LMAO.

You get what you vote for, and the idiots who live in Democrat-run shitholes are getting everything they deserve.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.