Report: Officer in Daunte Wright Shooting Identified as Kim Potter

Authorities have identified Kim Potter as the officer who apparently accidentally shot and killed Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday.

The identification of Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, was made public in a press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the officer who discharged her firearm during an officer involved shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, April 11, in Brooklyn Center,” the press release stated.

“Officer Kim Potter has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years,” the press release added. “She is on standard administrative leave. Further personnel data are not public from the BCA under Minnesota law during an active investigation.​”

The release also noted that the “BCA investigation of the incident is ongoing.”

According to video footage of the encounter, Porter may have intended to shoot Wright with a Taser but drew the service pistol accidentally.

“It is my belief that the officer had their intention to deploy the Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” Chief Gannon said during a Monday news conference. Gannon also said he believes the shooting was an “accidental discharge.”

As a result of Wright’s death, multiple violent riots and storms of looters took to the streets of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday, resulting in loss and damage to several businesses in the area.

