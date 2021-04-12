Author and political commentator Dinesh D’Souza posted a phone video on Rumble Monday that shows the destruction and looting of businesses in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday night after a black man with an outstanding warrant allegedly tried to elude police during a traffic stop and was shot and killed.

The officers shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, for allegedly taking off in his car after an attempt to arrest him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Protesters gathered near the site, but dozens of others took advantage of the chaos and smashed windows to enter and loot area businesses.

“God damn, yo,” an unidentified man said as he filmed the damage with his phone, including the looting of the Boost Mobile shop. “They got the phones.”

“They taking everything,” the man who filmed the looting of Five Below, the Dress Barn, and TJ Maxx, said.

“They done fucked this mother fucker up,” the man said as he filmed people leaving businesses with arms full of clothing and other merchandise.

“Dozens of stores near Shingle Creek Parkway were looted overnight night [sic], many of them the same businesses that are covering from the riots after George Floyd’s death last year,” the local Fox News affiliate reported. “There were also reports of looting in other cities including stores along Lake Street in Minneapolis.”

