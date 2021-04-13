Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned on Tuesday following the officer-involved shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott announced Gannon’s resignation, which came at the same time as Officer Kim Potter’s. Authorities identified Potter as the officer who allegedly accidentally shot and killed Wright in the Minneapolis suburb on Sunday.

“As of this morning, we have the resignation — we have received a resignation letter from officer Kim Potter. And in addition to that, we have also received a letter of resignation from the police chief,” Elliott said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“We’re hoping that we’re turning over a new leaf now,” Elliott continued.

“I’m hoping that this will help bring some calm to the community,” Elliot added. “Although I think ultimately people want justice. They want full accountability under the law, so that’s what we’re going to continue to work for.”

Following Gannon’s resignation, Commander Tony Gruenig has been tasked with leading the Brooklyn Center police department. Gruenig has 19 years of experience with the police force.

“It’s very chaotic right now,” Gruenig said. “I was just informed less than a half hour ago or an hour ago about the whole change in status. There’s just a lot of chaos going on right now. We’re just trying to wrap our heads around the situation and trying to create some calm.”

Potter submitted her resignation earlier on Tuesday in a letter to her community.

“I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and to my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” Potter wrote.

