Nolte: Head of NY BLM Calls for Investigation into Cofounder’s Million Dollar Home Purchases

“Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter (BLM) Greater New York City … called for ‘an independent investigation’ into how the global network spends its money” after BLM cofounder Patrisse Khan-Cullors spent $3.2 million on homes in predominantly white neighborhoods, the New York Post reported Saturday.

“If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes,” he told the Post. “It’s really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it’s the people that carry this movement.”

Gee, ya think?

BLM has been raking in the cash to further the cause of black America while Khan-Cullors, BLM’s cofounder and a self-proclaimed Marxist, dropped millions to live with white people.

According to the Post, her most recent purchase was a “custom ranch” in Georgia that sits on “3.2 rural acres” and features a “private airplane hangar with a studio apartment above it[.]”

I’m sorry, but aren’t radical leftists such as Khan-Cullors supposed to be boycotting Georgia? Well, I guess she doesn’t want to give up that “three-bedroom, two-bath house, about 30 minutes from Atlanta [that] has an indoor swimming pool and a separate ‘RV shop’ that can accommodate the repair of a mobile home or small aircraft, according to the real estate listing.”

The thought of the cofounder of Black Lives Matter RV’n across America is almost too delicious to dream of.

Man, what a sweet racket.

Call yourself a Marxist, launch a cause, encourage your followers to destroy their own neighborhoods, take in billions from suckers and sucker-corporations, and then go buy yourself four homes, three in predominantly white neighborhoods.

As my colleague Joel Pollak reported this week:

In L.A. terms, $1.4 million is not necessarily extravagant, though the activist took criticism for spending what would be a fortune in most other real estate markets, and for buying in a largely white neighborhood after urging people to “buy black.” … The Post added that Khan-Cullors and spouse Janaya Khan “also eyed property in the Bahamas at an ultra-exclusive resort where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods both have homes” called the Albany last year, with the price not disclosed.

Of course this should all be investigated, but it won’t be because being a leftist means you can do whatever you want, engage in all the hypocrisy you want, and never face the consequences.

Hey, which of the four homes she’s purchased since 2016 do you think Khan-Cullors watches her followers destroy their own neighborhoods in?

I’m guessing it’s her $1.4 million compound in Topanga.

