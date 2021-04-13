House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Tuesday evening, formally invited President Joe Biden to address a Joint Session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28.

Pelosi sent a brief letter to Joe Biden about speaking in front of a Joint Session of Congress.

In her letter, Pelosi wrote, “nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that ‘Help Is On The Way.'” She continued, “because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!”

“I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment,” she wrote.

BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi invites President Biden to address joint session of Congress on April 28. In the letter, the Speaker wrote, “You pledged in a spirit of great hope that ‘Help Is On The Way.’ Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!” pic.twitter.com/gr3yK0Etuq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 14, 2021

As Biden approaches his 100th day in office, this address would be the first time he spoke to both chambers as president. Biden waited 65 days before having his first solo press conference.

Former President Donald Trump gave the last State of the Union Address on February 4, 2020.