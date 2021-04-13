“Young Turks” host Ana Kasparian blasted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Monday after he admitted to fudging job increases he claimed would come from President Joe Biden’s “infrastructure” proposal.

Kasparian pilloried Biden and Buttigieg: “Choosing someone as inexperienced and clownish as Pete Buttigieg to be the transportation secretary when you want to roll out this bold infrastructure bill is ridiculous.”

Kasparian suggested “corporate Democrats” get “dirty” to pass the bill that is redefining “infrastructure” to include just about every progressive pet project.

She added that appointing Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to lead the charge on the proposal was “a mistake” by Biden.

“He’s not the right person for that role but it doesn’t matter. He dropped out of the primary opening the path for Joe Biden to win the Democratic primary and the election,” Kasparian said.

She went off on Buttigieg’s Fox News Sunday appearance which saw host Chris Wallace challenge Buttigieg’s assertion about job creation as a result of the proposal.

Wallace charged that the secretary “exaggerated” the number of jobs that would allegedly materialize. Buttigieg claimed 19 million, while the estimate Moody’s produced was actually 2.7 million.

“It’s part of a scenario that Moody’s says will create 19 million jobs,” Buttigieg responded.

“The bottom line is it’s going to add jobs,” he continued.

Buttigieg conceded he “should be very precise” and claimed the smaller figure “is a great place to be.”

