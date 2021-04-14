Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), running for the United States Senate, says “Joe Biden’s America” includes stimulus checks for illegal aliens as American veterans struggle to get their benefits.

As Breitbart News has reported, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and state Democrats have struck a budget deal that includes $2.1 billion in taxpayer funding to provide unemployment benefits and stimulus checks to nearly 300,000 illegal aliens.

Illegal aliens who will be eligible for the one-time payment could receive up to $15,600, the equivalent of about $300 a week for one year.

Brooks wrote in a statement online this week that the plan embodies “Joe Biden’s America,” while American Veterans are reportedly struggling to access their earned benefits due to a records backlog.

“U.S. military veterans are struggling to get the benefits they earned serving our country, but New York is sending $15K checks to illegal aliens,” Brooks wrote. “It’s shameful, but not surprising in Joe Biden’s America.”

In one case, detailed by WTVY News 4, 74 -year-old Vietnam Veteran Jack Hoaglan — who passed away after contracting coronavirus — was unable to receive a funeral with his military honors as a result of the records backlog. The backlog means there are about 500,000 American military families waiting for their benefits after putting in requests.

“We asked [our veterans] to do the ultimate and we can’t even get them their basic benefits?” Hoaglan’s wife, Melissa, told the local network.

New York’s taxpayer-funded payments to illegal aliens are one of the largest funded programs in the state’s budget. For example, the emergency rental assistance program is receiving just $300 million more than the illegal alien fund, while homeowner assistance is being funded to the tune of $600 million, about $1.5 billion less than the illegal alien fund.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.