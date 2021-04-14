House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed the January 6 Capitol rioters would have “had a battle on their hands” if they messed with her, adding that she is “a street fighter.”

“That’s what they were setting out to do,” Pelosi told USA Today, adding the rioters had intended to access herself and other targets such as former Vice President Mike Pence.

She added that if they had reached her, she would not have been someone to mess around with.

“Well, I’m pretty tough. I’m a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands,” she continued.

Members of Congress had to evacuate the scene in gas masks after a violent mob took over the U.S. Capitol building.

Pence, in his duty as vice president and president of the Senate, was overseeing proceedings to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

The chaos resulted in five deaths, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.