New York Rep. Elise Stefanik Shatters Fundraising Record for Q1

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) shattered the record for money raised for any Congressional campaign in the northern part of the country, leaving her with over $2.5 million cash on hand.
Stefanik raised a total of $1.2 million between her campaign and her “E-PAC” in the first fundraising quarter of the year. This will be the largest Q1 haul for off-year fundraising as well as the biggest cash on hand for any Congressional campaign in the northern part of the country.
Over $1.2 million was for her campaign, leaving the New York Republican with over $2.5 million cash on hand. Her average donation was $25 from over 30,000 donors, and 10,000 donors were first-time donors to the Congresswoman.
Stefanik’s “E-PAC” is dedicated to electing Republican women to Congress and has $311,737 cash on hand after raising nearly $100k in the first three months of the year. The Congresswoman raised $250,000 for the PAC to support female candidates since the November general election through WinRed. In the 2022 cycle, Stefanik has already donated over $55,000 to female candidates and committees supporting them, according to her press release.
🚨🚨 Historic Fundraising Alert 🚨🚨
I'm proud to announce that #TeamElise raised over $1.2 MILLION in Q1.
– COH: $2,512,985
– Avg. donation: $25
– Q1 donors: +30,000
– New donors: +10,000
– Raised over $250,000 through @WINRED directly for #GOPWomenhttps://t.co/QU2qEAt69K
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) April 14, 2021
“I am once again humbled by the unprecedented outpouring of financial support for my re-election from tens of thousands of grassroots supporters!” the Republican stated. “Energy and momentum are on our side as we continue to build off the historic success of 2020.”
Notably, Congressional Republicans have has huge success fundraising this last quarter. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced a record haul of campaign contributions Thursday night, showing he raised over $27 million. As well as the House GOP whip Steve Scalise pulled in record fundraising hauls sans corporations.
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) also reported their massive fundraising numbers Thursday, showing they raised $33.7 million in the first three months of the year as they gear up to take back the majority.
