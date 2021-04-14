The Republican Study Committee (RSC) responded to President Joe Biden’s executive actions against “ghost guns” by contending that “the right to make weapons is the right to be free.”

On April 8, 2021, Breitbart News reported that Biden issued executive actions to fight what he called “an epidemic” of gun crime across the country. Those actions centered on gun controls for firearms which the Democrats call “ghost guns,” AR-pistols with stabilizer braces, and red flag laws, among other things.

Biden also used the press conference to nominate Gabby Giffords’ gun control affiliate David Chipman to head the ATF.

In an email received by Breitbart News, RSC Chairman Jim Banks countered Biden’s calls for new regulations on guns made from kits by saying, “Homemade firearms, or ‘ghost guns,’ are a long-standing tradition in America. Our country was founded by free men with handcrafted firearms. The right to make weapons is the right to be free.”

Banks also addressed Biden’s call for action against AR-pistols with stabilizing braces, saying, “Biden’s actions on pistol braces would take millions of the most popular firearms accessories on the market and make them illegal and their owners’ felons by executive fiat.”

He noted:

The ATF repeatedly told sport shooters and collectors everywhere these pistol braces were legal. The federal government must stop playing games with the Second Amendment rights of Americans, including the pro-gun community. Biden has a history of infringement going back to his days in the Senate.

This betrayal of the American people could force them to either spend $200 and place their gun on a registry, or risk becoming a felon and lose everything.

Stripping Americans’ freedom to customize their firearms won’t affect how criminals use firearms in crimes.