An illegal alien has been convicted and sentenced for repeatedly raping a child after federal immigration officials failed to deport him in the sanctuary state of California, Breitbart News has learned.

Fredys Aguilar-Menjivar, a 31-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was convicted and sentenced to 45 years in prison in Monterey County, California, this month on three counts of forcible rape of a child under 14-years-old and one count of child molestation, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

According to prosecutors, Aguilar-Menjivar raped a girl in his family multiple times from August 2018 to March 2020. The girl was younger than 14-years-old when the abuse started.

Other family members found out about the child sexual abuse when a family member walked in on Aguilar-Menjivar raping the girl at a family party. The girl tried to stop Aguilar-Menjivar during the abuse but prosecutors said he threatened her and her parents if she screamed for help.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News that Aguilar-Menjivar is an illegal alien from El Salvador who was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in June 2016. The deportation, though, never occurre, and the child sexual abuse began roughly two years later.

After Aguilar-Menjivar was arrested last month, ICE agents issued a detainer, requesting that the prison turn him over to federal immigration officials for arrest and deportation following his sentence.

Once out of prison, Aguilar-Menjivar will be required to register as a sex offender for life and a restraining order will be imposed that bans him from contacting the girl for 10 years.

