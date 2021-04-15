Chris Christie: GOP Could Win Back House, Senate with Trump’s ‘Working-Class Base’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) told members of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) Wednesday Republicans could win back the House and Senate if they embrace former President Donald Trump’s “working-class base.”

Christie spoke to members of the conservative RSC, explaining how Republicans could win elections by embracing the issues most important to the United States’ working class.

The former Republican governor said Republicans could win back the voters they lost in 2020 by adopting the “broader, working-class base the president helped us develop.”

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), the RSC chair, authored a memo on how to win back the country’s working-class voters.

In the memo, Banks asserted that Trump had given the GOP “a political gift: we are now the party supported by most working-class voters. The question is whether Republicans reject that gift or unwrap it and permanently become the Party of the Working Class.”

Banks said Republicans should focus on issues affecting the working class, such as immigration, trade, “anti-wokeness,” “Main Street vs. Wall Street,” and big tech.

Banks has discussed his memo with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Not all Republicans have embraced Banks’ vision for a working-class GOP.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the House Republican Conference chair, slammed Banks’ memo as Neo-Marxist in early April.

During a call with the Congressional Institute, Cheney rebuked the call to make the Republican Party the party of working-class voters.

“Cheney argued the GOP is not the party of class warfare and that dividing society into classes while attacking the private sector is neo-Marxist and wrong,” Politico’s Melanie Zanona wrote.

“Democrats will keep alienating working-class voters because that’s what their donors demand, and Republicans should welcome them with open arms by fully embracing an agenda that’s worthy of their support,” Banks wrote in his memo to McCarthy.