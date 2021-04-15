Gracie Hunt, Daughter of Chiefs CEO, Defends Swimsuit Competition

NFL heiress and recently crowned Miss Kansas Gracie Hunt took to Instagram to defend her participation in the swimsuit portion of her pageant competition.

The 22-year-old daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt stressed that taking part in the swimsuit competition did not “diminish” her “worth as a woman.”

“Swimsuit modeling or showing my work in the pursuit of health and fitness does not in any way diminish my worth as a woman,” Hunt wrote. “It does not abate my true strength, lessen my credibility, or degrade any other area of my life.

“In fact, it reinforces the notion that pageantry develops a hard work ethic in all areas of competition and life lessons about living healthy inside and out.”

Contrary to much of the current politically correct thinking, Hunt sees swimsuit competitions as empowering to women.

“I want all women to feel empowered and strong so that we may fulfill our potential and become the best versions of ourselves,” Hunt explained. “We are all different. There is no ‘one size fits all,’ but there is confidence in knowing that you are better today than you were yesterday.”

According to the New York Post:

Hunt, who lives with Celiac disease, is a self-proclaimed fitness fanatic and certified health and fitness coach. She recently completed her nutrition certification and accreditation so she can help others live a healthier lifestyle. Hunt has said that her health journey began after she was diagnosed at a young age with the immune disease, also known as a gluten intolerance. Additionally, she currently works in marketing and development for the Chiefs — while pursuing her master’s degree in sport management at the University of Kansas.

Hunt is also a Global Ambassador for Special Olympics.